“Sometimes,” said Hunter Welcing about his Saturday commitment to Northwestern, “it seems almost too good to be true.”

Welcing, a three-star superback prospect from Lake Zurich (Ill.), picked up an offer while visiting Northwestern on Saturday, March 2. Last Saturday, exactly one week later, he went back to NU to watch practice once again.

This time, he committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald to become the fifth member of the Wildcats’ Class of 2020 and fill a critical need at superback.

Get to know Northwestern’s newest commitment, who has only been playing football for two years, in this WildcatReport premium story.

