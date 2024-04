Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson put any fears to rest and announced their return to Northwestern basketball for their fifth seasons on April 9, just one night after the end of March Madness.

April 9 has become a day for decisions at Northwestern. Last season, star guard Chase Audige declared for the NBA Draft on April 9. Then fans dangled in the wind for another month before Boo Buie made his momentous announcement to return on May 10.

With Berry and Nicholson's return as COVID seniors, and rising senior guard Brooks Barnhizer's announcement of his own return last week, the Wildcats could bring back three starters from their 2023-24 campaign that saw the team repeat a run to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.