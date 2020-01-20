@WildcatReport

Where does Northwestern stand with 4-star 2021 wing Luke Goode?
The last time we talked to Luke Goode, it was late October, right after he took his official visit to Northwestern.
A lot has happened to the four-star 2021 wing since then.
Goode took an official visit to Maryland in November and picked up offers from a pair of big-time programs in Louisville and Michigan State over the last couple months.
We caught up with the No. 91 player in the nation to talk about his recruiting process and find out where Northwestern stands.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news