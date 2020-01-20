News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 13:51:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Where does Northwestern stand with 4-star 2021 wing Luke Goode?

Luke Goode
Luke Goode (GoldandBlack.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

The last time we talked to Luke Goode, it was late October, right after he took his official visit to Northwestern.

A lot has happened to the four-star 2021 wing since then.

Goode took an official visit to Maryland in November and picked up offers from a pair of big-time programs in Louisville and Michigan State over the last couple months.

We caught up with the No. 91 player in the nation to talk about his recruiting process and find out where Northwestern stands.

