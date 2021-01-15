WildcatReport - Whillock calls it a career

In August, Travis Whillock decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Now, he is opting out of the rest of his career.

The redshirt senior safety is retiring from football and will not return to Northwestern for a final season. He hasn’t posted his decision anywhere on social media, so this will serve as his announcement of sorts.

And that’s just fine with him.

“(Making an announcement) is not my style,” he said. “I don’t want to put any more attention on myself.”

Whillock’s decision wasn’t an easy one, but he says that his body told him it was time. He had two wrist surgeries in the last year – one shortly after last season ended, and another one in the spring.

This fall, instead of playing football in Evanston, Whillock was back home in Katy, Texas, taking online classes at Northwestern. It was Whillock’s first fall without football since he was six years old.

With all of that extra time, Whillock had a chance to reflect on his career. It didn’t take him long to figure out that hanging up his cleats was the best thing for him to do.

“Ultimately, I came to the conclusion that it was time to transition to the next stage of my life,” he said. “It was bittersweet, for sure, because of all that the game has given me. But I know it’s the right decision.”

Whillock wishes his last season wasn’t Northwestern’s 3-9 disaster in 2019. But at least he won his final game when the Wildcats beat Illinois for their only Big Ten win of the season.

It was in 2016 that Whillock first arrived at Northwestern with teammate and childhood friend Paddy Fisher. They were both fresh off winning the Texas state championship in 2015 for Katy High School.

Whillock redshirted that first year, and a hamstring injury limited him to just one game in 2017. He said he was thankful that coaches stuck with him through those injury-marred first two seasons and eventually gave him an opportunity to play.

His coaches are thankful, too.

Whillock had a breakout performance against Notre Dame in 2018, registering 10 tackles. He made his first start the following week against Iowa and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats clinched the Big Ten West title. Whillock recovered another loose ball in NU’s Big Ten championship game loss to Ohio State.

In 2019, Whillock started 11 of 12 games, forming a formidable safety tandem with his partner, J.R. Pace. Whillock made honorable mention All-Big Ten that season as he made 78 tackles, the most on the team for a non-linebacker.

A big hitter with a nose for the ball, Whillock finished his career at Northwestern with 135 tackles, six TFL and two sacks, to go along with five passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

You might think it would be difficult for Whillock to sit at home and watch on TV while his old team turned things around this season. The Wildcats went 7-2, captured another Big Ten West division title and then won the VRBO Citrus Bowl over Auburn.



