Northwestern landed two more commitments this week to cap what maybe its best six weeks in recruiting history.

Three-star wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze announced his commitment on Wednesday and four-star tight end Chico Holt followed him on Thursday to give the 2023 recruiting class its 19th and 20th members. They are the latest in what is an unprecedented string of recruiting success for the program.

The Wildcats landed 14 commitments in all between May 15 and June 23 to propel the 2023 class from the mid-30s in the national rankings to as high as No. 4 before settling in at its current No. 6 spot. It’s the first time the Wildcats have been among the Top 10 in the national rankings in the Rivals era that dates to 2002.

Holt, a Houston product who had an offer from Texas and took official visits to Michigan and Wisconsin earlier this month, gives Northwestern four four-stars in a class for just the second time under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The other three bluest chippers in the group are all defensive ends: Michael Kilbane, from Ohio, Ashton Porter from Texas and Mason Robinson from Maryland.

The only other time Fitz was able to bring in four four-stars was 2014, when Clayton Thorson, Justin Jackson and Garrett Dickerson, who all played in the NFL, were among the haul. (The last one was safety Parrker Westphal, whose injury-marred career never really got off the ground.)

And Fitzgerald might not be done with this class yet. Northwestern still has a pretty good shot at landing a fifth four-star.

So while we wait for the next commitment, WildcatReport takes a look at the players still left on the board, and Northwestern’s chances of landing them.



