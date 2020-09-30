WildcatReport - Wildcat defense's goal? To be the best in the Big Ten

Northwestern had, by just about all accounts, a good defense last year. Despite finishing just 3-9, the Wildcats ranked in the top 30 nationally in important measures like total defense, passing defense and yards per play allowed.

The Wildcats were actually better last season in total defense than they were in 2018, when they won the Big Ten West. They allowed 355.7 yards per game in 2019, 35.2 fewer than the year before.

But Northwestern is aiming to be even better this year. A lot better.

“I think our goal is to just be the best defense in the Big Ten,” said senior linebacker Blake Gallagher matter-of-factly during a Zoom Call with media on Wednesday.

As if to reaffirm that statement, Gallagher caught himself just a few moments later.

“We pride ourselves on stopping the run and being one of…” – no, not one of, he seemed to say to himself internally – “the top defense in the Big Ten.”

While that is a reasonable goal for a defense that returns nine of its top 11 tacklers and will likely field eight seniors in the starting lineup, it will take some doing. Even with their lofty national standing, the Wildcats finished just seventh in total defense in the Big Ten, mostly because five conference teams finished in the top 12 in the country, including No. 1 Ohio State.

So where will the improvement come from? It will start with takeaways.

While the Wildcat defense was solid across the board in 2019, they created just 14 takeaways. In 2017 and 2018 – when the Wildcats won a combined 19 games, two bowls and a division title – they collected 25 and 26 turnovers, respectively.

That’s a big drop off. Gallagher says practice will be the key to getting back to where they were.

“It all comes down to doing it more in practice. If you don’t do it during the week, you’re not going to do it on game day,” said Gallagher, who had two of those takeaways last year, registering an interception and a fumble recovery. “We’re really trying to find new drills, and it really starts with that mentality. Having the mentality to take the ball away. Work it during the week, and work it on game day.

“When you have the opportunity to punch a ball out, rip a ball out, getting in a throwing lane and tip a ball up to take the ball away from the offense and give it back to ours, (it) has been huge. And we’re going to continue to work on that this camp and this season to hopefully create more takeaways.”

One player who could help the turnover bottom line is senior safety JR Pace.