WildcatReport Black Friday Deal!

Northwestern fans, ring in Black Friday with this special offer from WildcatReport!

Right now, you can subscribe to WildcatReport.com for just $20.21 for your first year with the promo code RIVALS2021!

Get in-depth Wildcat football, men's basketball and recruiting coverage, as well as access to The Rock premium message board, for almost 80% off the regular price.

This offer is only valid until Dec. 3, 2021, so act now! Here are the details:

Offer: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription

Promo code: RIVALS2021

Link: https://northwestern.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=RIVALS2021