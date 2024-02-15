It was another difficult loss marked by frustrating officiating on the road for Northwestern, which came just short of snapping Rutgers' winning streak in a 63-60 loss at Jersey Mike's Arena on Thursday night. Ryan Langborg was ejected from the game after his elbowing Jermichael Davis to create space near the sideline was somehow ruled a Flagrant 2 foul with 10:04 left in the first half. Already spread thin after a season-ending injury to Ty Berry, the Wildcats were forced to extend their rotation and dig even further into their bench. Boo Buie was heroic in a losing effort with a game-high 27 points. No other player, on either team, had more than 15. Brooks Barnhizer had 11 and a game-high 14 rebounds, while Justin Mullins, who had played just 21 minutes and hadn't scored the entire season, logged 26 minutes and came up eight points. The Wildcats turned the ball over 15 times, six more than their season average of nine, and were outscored 36-26 in the second half. Still, Buie had a chance to tie it with a three-pointer off of an out-of-bounds play with 4.5 seconds left. Rutgers doubled-teamed Buie, and while it appeared on replay he may have been fouled, there was no call from the refs and the ball barely made it past the free-throw line. Rutgers was led by Jeremiah Williams with 15 points. The Scarlet Knights have won all four of their games since the return of the junior guard. Here are our takeaways from a tough loss at Rutgers that dropped the Wildcats' record to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten:



It's going to be a grind without Berry: For the first time since mid-December against DePaul and Arizona State, Northwestern scored fewer than 70 points in back-to-back games. A good read of the offensive effects of Berry's absence has been the play of Brooks Barnhizer. Barnhizer clawed his way to 11 points and 14 rebounds in 36 minutes on 4-for-15 shooting from the field, a game after going 3-for-15 in an otherwise excellent performance in a win over Penn State. Without Berry to space the floor, and even more so in the 30 minutes after Langborg's ejection against Rutgers, defenses closed in and keyed on Northwestern's top two of Buie and Barnhizer like never before, while they still have the dual pressure to create shots. Mullins was a sensation off the bench with his eight points on 3-for-3 shooting. But otherwise, the Wildcats were hesitant or unable to create offense. The only player other than Buie and Barnhizer to attempt more than three field goals was Nick Martinelli, who struggled with just six points on 2-for-9 shooting in 39 minutes and was shut out in the second half. The game may not be a true sign of the future with the thrown-in wrench of Langborg's early exit, but it's clear that Northwestern is going to need to revert in some form or fashion back to the defensive prowess that made it a tournament team in 2022-23. Barnhizer's progression as an emerging star has been sensational and exactly what Northwestern fans could have hoped for, but the game showed that he's not able to match his previous efficiency while drawing this level of focus from defenses.



Buie's shot out of a double team on Northwestern's final possession fell well short after controversial contact wasn't called a foul. (USA Today)