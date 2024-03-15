MINNEAPOLIS-It was deja vu, times two, for Northwestern in its 70-61 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The Wildcats couldn't break through in the second half against Wisconsin, again, after their 71-63 loss at the Kohl Center in early January. And, to add insult to injury, Northwestern was sent home in its first game after earning a double-bye to the conference tournament, just like in 2023, when they lost in overtime to 10th-seeded Penn State. Boo Buie led the Wildcats, as he has all season, with 29 points. He was the only Northwestern player to make more than three field goals in the game. However, Buie wasn't the game's leading scorer. That honor went to Wisconsin's AJ Storr, who was equally sensational with 30 points to lead the red-hot Badgers to the semis. "We came here with the idea of trying to make a run in this tournament," head coach Chris Collins said. "It's a disappointing loss today and we have to get home, get ourselves rested up and see what's next for us this weekend." Northwestern is now 10-27 (.270) all-time in Big Ten Tournament play, the worst mark in the conference. The Wildcats made it as far as the semifinals just once in their history, in 2017. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's tough trip to Minneapolis:



No long-term concern for Buie: The hearts of Northwestern fans everywhere leapt to their throats as Buie grimaced in pain and clutched his knee after Tyler Wahl fell on him in the first half. Buie missed 2:20 of game action on the bench in conversations and evaluation with Jeff Tanaka, Northwestern's associate director of athletic training services. "No, I'm alright," Buie said about any long-term concern. "I just hit in the knee, quick stinger, but I'm alright." Buie was held scoreless the rest of the first half after his return, but went right back to work with 13 second-half points to assuage any concerns that he might a short-term issue, either. Collins did not provide an update on injured center Matthew Nicholson, who did not appear to travel with the team to Minneapolis. Collins said the team has not ruled Nicholson out for the NCAA Tournament next week, though Nicholson was in crutches and a walking boot at Senior Night on March 9.

Badgers made Boo beat them: Wisconsin hounded Buie to the best of their abilities, but really tightened the screws on Northwestern's other key players. Brooks Barnhizer, Nick Martinelli and Ryan Langborg, the alternate offensive engines for the Wildcats, finished with just 24 combined points on 8-for-31 from the field. "It's going to be really hard for us to beat an NCAA quality opponent if we go 8-for-31 with those three guys," Collins said. Without Ty Berry and Nicholson to alleviate offensive pressure, the Badgers locked in on Northwestern's secondary scorers and there wasn't enough offensive production to keep the Wildcats in it. angborg fouled out late in the game and Northwestern's struggles intensified. The Wildcats scored just seven points in the 5:30 once Langborg exited for good. Northwestern finished with two points and no field goals from their bench. "I feel for Chris and Northwestern because I know how they were humming with Berry and Nicholson," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said. "You can pull other guys in but it disrupts what you've been building for months." Barnhizer, who was voted to the Big Ten's Third Team this week by the media, also struggled, going 3-for-15 from the field. He also tallied 14 rebounds in his 40 minutes. "I don't," Collins said, ever adamant, on if Barnhizer's responsibilities elsewhere hurt his offensive output. "I just think he missed some shots...It's basketball. "You look at the best players in the world, there's nights that great players go 3-for-15, or in the NBA sometimes, it's 6-for-25. It happens.You don't make shots all the time." Barnhizer is working to put the game behind him and focus on this team's likely trip to the NCAA Tournament. "I definitely didn't play a great offensive game," he said. "But I think the beauty of this game, and the beauty of March, is whatever position we put ourselves in today, we have a chance to come back out and play again. We have to learn from this, come back, and go get the next one."



Brooks Barnhizer hit just 3-of-15 shots on his way to 14 points. (AP)