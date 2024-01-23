EVANSTON-With their second game in a month against a Top 10-ranked Illinois team that beat them by 30 looming, head coach Chris Collins knows the Wildcats' face a daunting challenge.

The Wildcats have filled a mixed bag in January with tough wins on the road at Penn State and at home against Maryland, and tough losses at Wisconsin and Nebraska. It all comes full circle back to an Illinois team that trounced them 96-66 in Champaign on Jan. 2.

Now, Northwestern have the Illini at Welsh-Ryan Arena, and the plan is for the game to go very differently.

"Hopefully we'll do the opposite of what we did last time around," Collins said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I thought everything we did played into the hands of what makes them successful."

Collins would have preferred a longer stretch between their matchups but has no qualms about facing a familiar foe on short notice, just 21 days apart and twice within their first eight Big Ten games.

"Ideally if you're playing in conference you'd like to go through most of the conference and then get everybody a second time," he said. "But it is what it is, that's how the dates lined up. There is familiarity, [Terrence] Shannon [Jr.] didn't play in the first game, so that will be something different."

Illinois regained Shannon, their star guard, after a judge entered a temporary restraining order against his suspension for his arrest on rape charges. Shannon had missed Illinois' last six games, including the matchup with Northwestern, before returning last Sunday, when he scored 16 points off the bench against Rutgers.

"The one element he brings is that he's a one-man fast break," Collins said. "His ability to generate offense off long rebounds, turnovers, when he gets the ball in the open floor he's really tough to stop."



