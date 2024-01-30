EVANSTON-Northwestern took Round 1 over Purdue in December at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Now the Wildcats will try to back it up in Wednesday night's rematch at Mackey Arena.

The Wildcats trumped the then-No. 1 Boilermakers back in December, with a 92-88 win. It was the second time in the 2023 calendar year that the Wildcats beat the top-ranked Boilers.

It figures to be a different game this time around at Mackey Arena.

"Mackey is an amazing place to be and the atmosphere is going to be awesome," Collins said. "They have a little more juice at home. The shots go in a little bit more, though they go in everywhere for them. But they have a mojo at home that has been tough to crack."

Collins has a chance to win at the Boilermakers' storied home floor for the first time since a 74-65 win in 2014, his rookie season as head coach. That's also the last time the Wildcats swept Purdue, home and away, in the same season.

The Wildcats know the Boilermakers, who are undefeated at Mackey and are 19-2 overall (8-2 Big Ten), will be out for blood in the rematch. But they were out for blood in December, too, after being upset, 64-58, this time last year.

Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey scored 35 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, fouling out two of Northwestern's bigs in the process, in the December game. But he wasn't able to avenge last February's Welsh-Ryan defeat, which was Norhtwestern's first win over a No. 1 team in school history.

"You go into every game confident you'll win," Collins said. "We know it'll be a tough challenge and we have the utmost respect for who they are."

Guards Ryan Langborg and Boo Buie broke down what they have to do to beat the Boilermakers.

"I think it comes down to getting great shots as a team," Langborg said. "Don't force anything, don't have live-ball turnovers, because if they can get in transition and our matchups get mixed up, it can be more difficult. But so long as we stick together and keep our unity, we'll be good."

Buie agreed.

"We pride ourselves on taking care of the ball every game," he said. "That's something we'll do, get extra possessions."



