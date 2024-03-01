EVANSTON-As Northwestern sets out to bolster its tournament resume in the final three games of the season, they'll take a moment tomorrow night to recognize program history.

Billy McKinney, a star guard from 1973-77 who now calls the games on radio alongside Dave Eanet, will be the first player to have his jersey retired, in any sport, by Northwestern.

Before Boo Buie and John Shurna, McKinney held the program's scoring record for 35 seasons. His 1,900 career points, all before the introduction of the three-point line, rank fourth behind Buie, Shurna and Drew Crawford. Translating records across eras is an inexact science, but if you turn the made 3s for the trio in front of McKinney to 2s, the 6-foot guard from the 70s returns to his place as Northwestern's all-time leading scorer.

He is still the program's all-time leader in field goals made with 768, a record that likely will stand as Buie remains 71 behind him with three regular-season games to play.

McKinney was named to an All-Big Ten team all four of his seasons at Northwestern, including an All-American nod as a senior, when he averaged 20.6 points per game.

"It's something I've been pushing for really since I started coaching here," head coach Chris Collins said on retiring McKinney's jersey. "I'm a big believer in paying tribute to the history of the program. No matter where you are, I think it matters, those who have been before you and had excellent careers."

Collins first got to know McKinney back when his father, Doug Collins, was coaching the Bulls. McKinney had come out of retirement to join the team for his final NBA season in 1985-86, and he moved into the team's front office, becoming the first Black front-office executive in the history of the Bulls, the following season.

McKinney played seven seasons in the NBA and still holds the record for most consecutive field goals made by a rookie with 14. As a scout and executive, he was instrumental to the Bulls trading for Scottie Pippen and, decades later, to the Bucks drafting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The younger Collins, barely a teenager, was around the Bulls as a ballboy and got to know the Northwestern legend for the first time there.

"We began a friendship when I was in middle school and we've been friends ever since," Collins said. "When he was working in the NBA he used to come down to Duke all the time because he was a scouter.

"So even before I became the Northwestern coach, I had a good relationship with Billy. Once I got here, it's grown that much more, especially since he's been our radio guy."

Buie has also built a close relationship with McKinney.

"With this game tomorrow celebrating him, he deserves every bit of it," Buie said. "I hope it's an awesome and amazing night for him and he's able to enjoy the environment and soak it in."

On top of McKinney's sterling playing career, he spent much of three decades in an NBA front office. All of that experience has been brought in-house for Northwestern, free-of-charge, since he joined the broadcast crew in 2019.

"His impact has been amazing, with his mentorship of our players," Collins said. "To me, there's no better person to be representative of our first jersey retirement than Billy...

He was the unquestionable No. 1 guy. I'm really happy for him and that he's going to be here and we get to celebrate him and his family."