EVANSTON-Normally a sigh of relief on the schedule, the Huskers instead have one of their most formidable squads since Fred Hoiberg took over the job in 2019. Led by star guard Keisei Tominaga, the Huskers are 13-5 and 11-1 at home.

"It's probably the best Nebraska team that Fred has coached," head coach Chris Collins said. "They've always been a really good offensive team but they've really improved defensively... We know it's going to be a really tough game and a great environment to play in."

Last year, the Wildcats won easily by 15 in Lincoln. But Collins is making sure his team doesn't lose sight of the team in front of them, especially with an Illinois rematch looming next week, on Jan. 24.

"I think our guys are pretty good at staying in the present," he said. "We never talk about games past, what's in front of us. You can make a big mistake doing that in this conference...

"We all have family and friends and they're like, we're coming in on the 27th or coming in whenever, and I'm like, 'Well, who do we play?' I know we play Nebraska on Saturday. Also, I'll get physically ill if I see all the teams in a row we're playing.

"As a coach, you get a knot in your stomach like how are we going to win any games with this schedule? So, we stay in the present, win or lose."





