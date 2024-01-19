Wildcats ready for road trip to resurgent Nebraska
EVANSTON-Normally a sigh of relief on the schedule, the Huskers instead have one of their most formidable squads since Fred Hoiberg took over the job in 2019. Led by star guard Keisei Tominaga, the Huskers are 13-5 and 11-1 at home.
"It's probably the best Nebraska team that Fred has coached," head coach Chris Collins said. "They've always been a really good offensive team but they've really improved defensively... We know it's going to be a really tough game and a great environment to play in."
Last year, the Wildcats won easily by 15 in Lincoln. But Collins is making sure his team doesn't lose sight of the team in front of them, especially with an Illinois rematch looming next week, on Jan. 24.
"I think our guys are pretty good at staying in the present," he said. "We never talk about games past, what's in front of us. You can make a big mistake doing that in this conference...
"We all have family and friends and they're like, we're coming in on the 27th or coming in whenever, and I'm like, 'Well, who do we play?' I know we play Nebraska on Saturday. Also, I'll get physically ill if I see all the teams in a row we're playing.
"As a coach, you get a knot in your stomach like how are we going to win any games with this schedule? So, we stay in the present, win or lose."
Recalling Berry's big game: Last season, Ty Berry poured in 26 points for a career high at Nebraska. Berry reminisced about his performance but said he won't be worried about scoring, instead focusing on his defense first and letting the game flow from there.
"That day, the ball wanted to go in the hoop," he said. "Every game is about coming in with the same mindset of guarding and just being there for my brothers."
Boo Buie chimed in later to talk about the importance of Berry this season, where he's averaged 11.6 points with 43.3% shooting from beyond the arc so far.
"Hopefully, he breaks his career high again. Ty has been super important," Buie said. "The energy he brings to the team, it's super valuable. He's been playing really, really well this year and I'm so proud of him."
Wildcats preparing for latest perimeter star: Having already played, and beaten, stars like Tyson Walker from Michigan State and Jahmir Young from Maryland, Northwestern isn't taking anything for granted as they prepare for Nebraska's star guard, Tominaga.
Collins said that Tominaga's catch-and-shoot style adds some wrinkles and changes to their defensive gameplan, compared to Walker and Young who do the most damage with the ball in their hands.
"Tominaga is as scary as anybody we've played against," he said. "He can catch and fire from 30 feet...
I think it's off-ball movement. Jahmir and Tyson, those guys have the ball a lot in their hands. With Keisei, he's coming off screens in their five-out offense and it's his ability to make reads and cuts."
Collins pays Buie a high compliment: Collins' basketball pedigree is impeccable, having played and coached at Duke, and he drew on that experience to offer some context for what it's been like to watch Buie play at this level this season.
"He gives the other guys on our team great confidence," Collins said. "That's what great teammates do, they make their teammates better.
"I remember when I was in college, I felt like a million bucks when I played with Grant Hill."
Hill, a two-time national champion, was an All-America at Duke and is a member of both the College and Pro Basketball Halls of Fame.