Northwestern picked up their first loss of the season, 66-57, to Mississippi State, in the final of the NCAA Basketball: Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship game in Uncasville, Conn.

The Wildcats leapt out to an 11-0 lead in the first half, but the Bulldogs whittled that down to two by the break and cracked the game open in the second. The game's leading scorer, State's Josh Hubbard, finished with 29 points on extremely efficient 9-for-14 shooting from the field, and 4-for-8 from three.

Northwestern struggled to break the lid on the basket, amassing just 57 points on 38% shooting from the field and 23% beyond the arc. They were led by Ty Berry with 14, while Ryan Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer chipped in 13 apiece.

It was the second day of a back-to-back for the Wildcats, who beat Rhode Island, 72-61, on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena, and it showed. The Wildcats ride their best players hard, normally playing Barnhizer, Langborg and Boo Buie for almost the entirety of most games.

"I thought they did a good job in the second half of getting into our legs and wearing us down a little bit," Collins said of Mississippi State. "We weren't able to get the stops in the second half that we needed.

"But a lot of positives...disappointing because we came here to win the tournament and, obviously, that didn't happen."

Collins struck a positive tone in the press conference. At 4-1, he finds himself at a very similar spot to lost season, when the Wildcats were 5-1 after losing the Cancun Challenge title game to Auburn.

"I think we learned a lot about ourselves these last couple games," Collins said, taking stock after the tournament. "There's no hiding that we weren't very happy with the way we played against Western Michigan.

"To be able to bounce back from that performance, come here and play pretty darn well. We're not where we need to be in terms of a finished product, but I think you're starting to see some things and guys are learning how to play with each other."

There's no doubt the Wildcats looked gassed in the second half, but they won't see a similar back-to-back format until the Big Ten Tournament three months from now. By then they'll have 20 more games of conditioning to keep up their pace.

Here are a takeaways:



