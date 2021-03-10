WildcatReport - Wildcats' season ends abruptly in Indianapolis

Northwestern's stay in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament proved to be a short one.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats fell to 13th-seeded Minnesota, 51-46, in Wednesday night's tourney opener.

The loss snapped Northwestern's three-game winning streak, as well as Minnesota's seven-game losing streak. What made this defeat sting more than usual was that the Gophers were playing without two starters in Liam Robbins and Gabe Kalscheur, and the Wildcats beat them just two weeks ago.

For 36 minutes, this game seemed like a carbon copy of the Cats Feb. 25 win in Minneapolis. The Gophers started much better than the Cats, jumping out to a 16-2 lead, just like they did in February, when they led 17-3. Then, just like the first time around, the Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure, forced turnovers and made their way back into the game.

A Robbie Beran three-pointer with 4:20 left gave the Cats a 46-39 lead, and they looked to be in the driver's seat for the stretch run. But then, as they have all season, Northwestern hit a scoring drought.

The Wildcats did not score again, allowing the Gophers to close the game on a 12-0 run to snatch the win and advance to a matchup with Ohio State.

This was an incredibly ugly game, on both sides. The teams combined for 31 turnovers, and both shot under 37% from the field and under 30% from beyond the arc. Northwestern had its lowest scoring output of the season, and the combined score of the game didn't even hit triple digits.

No Wildcat scored in double figures in this one, as Miller Kopp was the high-point man with nine, and Pete Nance added eight, to go along with a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Gophers were led by 14 points from Tre' Williams. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 11, while Marcus Carr was held to 10, just over half of his season average.

Here are our takeaways from the Cats season-ending defeat that left their record at 9-16 overall and 6-14 in Big Ten play:



