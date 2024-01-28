January has been the month of the offensive lineman for the Wildcats.

Northwestern has offered four Class of 2025 prospects, earned a commitment from Ezomo Oratokhai to their Class of 2024, and extended a pair of PWO spots for the upcoming season.

The latest is an offer to three-star Darrin Strey, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle from Paw Paw (Mich.) that carries 15 other offers, including Big Ten foes like Michigan State, Illinois and Minnesota.

But Northwestern's blend of athletics and academics could clear them from the fray.

"They're almost perfect," Strey said. "With school and everything, I just need to see it in person."

Read more about Strey's offer and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story.