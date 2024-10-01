Content Loading

EVANSTON-Northwestern will need all hands on deck for Saturday's matchup with 5-0 and No. 23 Indiana. But per head coach David Braun's comments at his Monday press conference, even after a week off to heal, the Wildcats' team depth will be tested across the board by the Hoosiers. Left guard Nick Herzog has been cleared to play this week, but Braun didn't specify whether Herzog will start against the Hoosiers, or if Cooper Lovelace will get the nod. Braun called the battle between Herzog and Lovelace a tossup ahead of the Washington game two weeks ago. Running back Cam Porter was a game-time decision against Washington and sat out. While many assumed that would mean that NU's leading rusher would return for Indiana, Braun cast some doubt on that on Monday by saying that Porter is "definitely trending in the right direction, but not clarifying whether he would play. Center Jack Bailey, who left the Washington with an injury and didn't return, has been ruled out against Indiana, and Braun added that the grad transfer from Colorado is "unlikely" to return this season. That would be a serious blow to the offensive line. Redshirt junior Jackson Carsello, who came on in relief of Bailey against the Huskies, is expected to start against Indiana. Defensive tackle and captain Carmine Bastone was deemed "doubtful" by Beraun and has yet to play this season due to a "finicky" injury that has followed the path of quarterback Ben Bryant's saga last season. Bastone has been given a week-to-week type of designation for five straight weeks now.

Braun readies team for undefeated Indiana: The respect for new Hoosier head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Rourke was palpable as Braun addressed the media on Monday. Braun reiterated time and again how impressed he's been by the Hoosiers' night-and-day turnaround after going 3-9 in 2023. He called Rourke, a grad transfer from Ohio, the most impressive quarterback he's seen so far this season. The Hoosiers' 48.4 points per game is nearly triple Northwestern's 17.2, and one or the other will have to yield should the Wildcats want to stay in the game, let alone win it. Maryland gave Indiana their closest game of the season last Saturday, as the Hoosiers committed their first three turnovers of the season in the first half. But the Hoosiers went on a 21-7 run to put the game away and secure a 42-28 win. "[Indiana] is playing at a really high level," Braun said. "You could see in the first half against Maryland, uncharacteristically, they turned the ball over a few times. I think Maryland in the early stages was doing some good things, but we've seen some good quarterback play this year." Duke's Maalik Murphy and Washington's Will Rogers, the two quarterbacks who have beaten the Wildcats this season, are both in the Top 25 nationally in passing yards. Rourke outranks them both, landing at No. 13 with 1,372 yards threw the air, to go along with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. "He has clearly impressed me more than anyone that I've watched on film so far this year," Braun added.

The team knows it needs more on offense: After significant struggles at Washington, where the Wildcats managed just 112 total yards and a field goal, Braun talked about where his sporadic offense stands. "We're not playing at the level we want to but there are a lot of areas we're excited to see breakthrough," he said. "Until Washington, I felt we were doing a great job establishing the run... Going back and evaluating the game, really proud of the way that Jack [Lausch] stood in and continued to compete against Washington... "We just need to take a deep breath, take it one play at a time and execute." Lausch took the starting quarterback job in large part due to the staff's evaluation that Mike Wright was not protecting the ball the way the team needed. Lausch often appears indecisive in the pocket and sometimes holds the ball too long. While some might see that as the result of a conflicting mandate to play free while protecting the ball at all costs, Braun doesn’t see it that way. "I don't use language like avoiding turnovers, it's valuing the football," he said. "Make a convicted decision and let it rip. Don't be reckless and put the ball in danger just to try and make a play, and I think, for the most part, Jack did a great job of that... "I think we've done a good job of not sending a mixed message in that regard." Lausch threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions against Eastern Illinois, but suffered two interceptions against the Huskies, while completing just 8-of-27 passes for 53 yards. Northwestern quarterbacks have thrown for three picks and no touchdowns against FBS opponents so far this season. They'll look to flip that script this week.