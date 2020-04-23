@WildcatReport

Will Gaziano keep Northwestern's NFL Draft streak alive?
It looks like Northwestern's NFL Draft streak will fall on the broad shoulders of Joe Gaziano.
The defensive end and all-time sack leader has the best chance to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft that runs from Thursday through Saturday. Most project the 6-foot-4, 282-pounder to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick, or possibly an undrafted free agent.
If Gaziano is selected -- most likely on Saturday, when Rounds 4-7 are conducted -- it will be the sixth straight year a Wildcat player was drafted. That's the longest since a seven-year streak that stretched from 1997-2003 and included members of Northwestern's last three Big Ten championship teams, in 1995, 1996 and 2000.
The other Wildcats who are eligible to be drafted this year but aren't expected to hear their names called are defensive tackle Alex Miller and center Jared Thomas.
A total of eight Wildcats have been selected in each of the last five drafts, from 2015, when safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Trevor Siemian were picked, to last year, when quarterback Clayton Thorson came off the board.
The current five-year streak is one indicator of a rise in the talent level in recent years under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. After getting the head coaching job in the summer of 2006, Fitzgerald saw three players drafted in 2006 (Barry Cofield, Zach Strief and current linebackers coach Tim McGarigle) and again in 2010 (Corey Wootton, Mike Kafka and Sherrick McManis). But he didn't have one of his own recruited players drafted until 2012, when Drake Dunsmore and Jeremy Ebert were both selected in the seventh and final round.
There was then a three-year lull without any Wildcat picked until this streak started in 2015.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Round
|
2015
|
Ibraheim Campbell, S
|
Cleveland Browns
|
4
|
Trevor Siemian, QB
|
Denver Broncos
|
7
|
2016
|
Dean Lowry, DE
|
Green Bay Packers
|
4
|
Dan Vitale, TE/FB
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
6
|
2017
|
Anthony Walker Jr., LB
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
5
|
Ifeadi Odenigbo, DE
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
7
|
2018
|
Justin Jackson, RB
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
7
|
2019
|
Clayton Thorson, QB
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
5
Six may not seem like a very long streak compared to other programs, but it's certainly a step in the right direction for the Wildcats. Recruits, who are virtually all dreaming of an NFL career, pay attention to how many players get drafted from programs, especially at their position. So getting players drafted on an annual basis is a big positive when talking to prospects in their living rooms or, lately, on a Zoom call.
Northwestern's streak is nowhere near the longest in school history, however. Incredibly, the Wildcats had at least one player selected in every draft from the first one in 1936 all the way to 1970, a span of 34 years. That string isn't likely to be snapped anytime soon.
Why? There were many more rounds in the draft until recently, giving players more chances to be selected. There were nine rounds in that first draft in 1936, but it went up to 20 just three years later. It eventually reached a high of 30 rounds for most of the '40s and '50s before whittling back down to 20 in 1960. It got down to 12 rounds in 1977, then eight in 1993, and the current seven in 1994.
For the record, Northwestern has had eight first-round draft picks in its history:
|Year
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|
1944
|
Otto Graham, QB
|
4
|
Detroit Lions
|
1947
|
Vic Schwall, Back
|
10
|
New York Giants
|
1960
|
Ron Burton, RB
|
9
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
1962
|
Fate Echols, T
|
6
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
1967
|
Cas Banaszek, TE
|
11
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
1983
|
Chris Hinton, T
|
4
|
Denver Broncos
|
2002
|
Napoleon Harris, LB
|
23
|
Oakland Raiders
|
2005
|
Luis Castillo, DT
|
28
|
San Diego Chargers