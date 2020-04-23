@WildcatReport

It looks like Northwestern's NFL Draft streak will fall on the broad shoulders of Joe Gaziano.

The defensive end and all-time sack leader has the best chance to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft that runs from Thursday through Saturday. Most project the 6-foot-4, 282-pounder to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick, or possibly an undrafted free agent.

If Gaziano is selected -- most likely on Saturday, when Rounds 4-7 are conducted -- it will be the sixth straight year a Wildcat player was drafted. That's the longest since a seven-year streak that stretched from 1997-2003 and included members of Northwestern's last three Big Ten championship teams, in 1995, 1996 and 2000.

The other Wildcats who are eligible to be drafted this year but aren't expected to hear their names called are defensive tackle Alex Miller and center Jared Thomas.

A total of eight Wildcats have been selected in each of the last five drafts, from 2015, when safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Trevor Siemian were picked, to last year, when quarterback Clayton Thorson came off the board.



The current five-year streak is one indicator of a rise in the talent level in recent years under head coach Pat Fitzgerald. After getting the head coaching job in the summer of 2006, Fitzgerald saw three players drafted in 2006 (Barry Cofield, Zach Strief and current linebackers coach Tim McGarigle) and again in 2010 (Corey Wootton, Mike Kafka and Sherrick McManis). But he didn't have one of his own recruited players drafted until 2012, when Drake Dunsmore and Jeremy Ebert were both selected in the seventh and final round.

There was then a three-year lull without any Wildcat picked until this streak started in 2015.