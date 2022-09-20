@WildcatReport

If you were hoping to hear a fire-and-brimstone speech from a coach humiliated by a home loss to FCS Southern Illinois, you came to the wrong place. There would be none of that on Monday’s Northwestern football press conference Zoom call.

That wasn’t the case around the country. Nebraska fired its second coach in as many weeks after a second straight loss. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker called himself “a horse(bleep) football coach” and said personnel changes were coming soon after a loss to Washington.

But it was business-as-usual at the Walter Athletic Center. Drastic steps are not head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s style.

Instead, he called the loss “very disappointing” and didn’t name an offensive or defensive player of the week. He didn’t bang the side of the podium or use any expletives.

Fitzgerald seemed to even deny there was a problem to correct. When asked what lessons he could take from previous years to right the ship this season, he wouldn’t even acknowledge that the ship was off course.

“The ship is fine,” he said. “I’ll be clear with that. We haven’t won a couple of games.”

Then he went on to talk about the same old Fitz platitudes, like playing more consistently, being more disciplined in preparation, and the horror of turnovers.

There are two ways to look at Fitzgerald’s approach. You can chalk it up to the statements of a coach who has no accountability and maybe has gotten too comfortable under what basically amounts to a lifetime contract. Nero fiddling while Rome burns.

Or you can look at it as the confident words of a coach who knows what he is talking about, and has done this before. Because, of course, he has. Not too long ago, in fact. You don’t have to go back too far because, as he says, “it hasn’t been all roses here.”

Just six years ago, in 2016, the Wildcats came out of the gate and did a face plant, losing their first two games of the season, at home, to a MAC team (Western Michigan) and a mediocre FCS team (Illinois State). That NU squad turned the tables, went 5-4 in Big Ten play and upset Pitt in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Then, in 2018, the Cats opened the season 1-3, including an ugly home loss to an Akron team that finished 4-8. Northwestern again did an about-face, ripping off seven straight conference wins to capture the Big Ten West title, and then the Holiday Bowl. That performance earned Fitzgerald the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

So Fitz isn’t going to push the panic button just yet. He’s not going to fire any coaches after three games. He’s not going to throw any players under the bus. He’s going to stay the course, as boring as it sounds.

What did the Wildcats do on Monday, after one of the worst losses of Fitzgerald’s tenure? Coaches showed the players the mistakes they made and what they were going to do to correct them. That’s it.