Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

With two great offers, there's never been a better time to subscribe to WildcatReport!

Whether you are interested in an annual or monthly subscription, you can get free gear with a new subscription. (Psst...you can take your pick, but the annual subscription is a better deal.)

Make sure you take advantage of these limited time offers. They're only good while supplies last, so sign up today!


Promotion 1: Annual Subscription for 49 cents for the first year!

Offer: NEW WildcatReport annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year AND get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop! That’s a net of 49 cents for the first year!

Promo Code: Annual2020

Link for members with a Rivals username: Sign up here and use Promo Code Annual2020

Link for new members without a Rivals username: Sign up here and use Promo Code Annual2020

Act now! Offer valid while supplies last and will not extend beyond July 31, 2020.



Promotion 2: Monthly Subscription and a FREE T-shirt!

Offer: NEW WildcatReport monthly subscribers get a coupon for a free t-shirt at BreakingT.com (up to a $28.00 value! In fact, you can use to buy any item up to $28!

Promo Code: Monthly2020

Link for members with a Rivals username: Sign up here and use Promo Code Monthly2020

Link for new members without a Rivals username: Sign up here and use Promo Code Monthly2020

Act now! Offer valid while supplies last and will not extend beyond July 31, 2020.


