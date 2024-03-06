Northwestern is in a strong position with two games left in the basketball regular season, but that could all change in a hurry -- especially if the Wildcats lose a second starter for the stretch run.

The Wildcats stand at 20-9 (11-7 Big Ten) with two games remaining. Last season's team went dancing at 21-11 (12-8 Big Ten) in the regular season. This team seemed destined for an eerily similar route, but recent obstacles have emerged that could derail those plans.

First and foremost among them is injuries. Starting guard Ty Berry is out for the year, and starting center Matt Nicholson, who hurt his foot in Saturday's loss to Iowa, could join him on the injured list.

Losing two starters would be difficult for any team to overcome, let alone a team that began the year without a lot of depth. The one silver lining here is that head coach Chris Collins strongly suggested that guard Ryan Langborg's return is imminent after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Then, there's the Chicago State loss back in December. The Cougars are ranked 300th in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) Rankings, and that Quad 4 loss is dragging down the Wildcats' analytics like a bowling ball tied to their ankles.

The Wildcats are one of just 15 teams in the nation with five or more Quad 1 wins and five or more Quad 2 wins. They've beaten Purdue (NET No. 2), Illinois (NET No. 15) and Dayton (NET No. 21). But they remain 53rd in large part because they are the only one of those 15 to have lost a Quad 4 game.

Being in the mid-50s in NET at this stage of the season is certainly not optimal, but it's not cause for panic in and of itself. In 2023, Power Six teams like Penn State (48th), Mississippi State (49th), USC (50th) and Providence (56th) all made the tournament in a similar range.

Adjusted net efficiency rating, net points per 100 possessions weighted by quality of opponent, is another key factor, and one that has drawn Collins' ire.

"I know there's so much in metrics and I can't follow all that stuff because there's so much to it," he said at a press conference the day before the Iowa game. "I do think we're missing the mark with the point differential. I think winning and losing should matter."

NET, of course, is just one of the tools at the committee's disposal. From the official website: "Computer models cannot accurately evaluate qualitative factors such as games missed by key players or coaches, travel difficulties and other effects of specific games."

Unfortunately, that may not work in Northwestern's favor. Since their three crown-jewel victories, they lost Berry for the season to a meniscus tear. They rallied back to go 4-1 in their next five, with the only loss coming at Rutgers after the controversial ejection of Langborg early in the first half for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Then Langborg sprained his ankle in the win over Michigan. The Wildcats rallied once more to beat Maryland on the road for their fifth Quad 1 win of the season without him.

Last week's 87-80 loss to Iowa may have cost the Cats another key player. Northwestern played at a high level without Langborg but also suffered an injury to a third starter in Nicholson. Collins said after the game that Nicholson injured his foot and would undergo evaluation, and there's been no update on his status since. But Nicholson's injury was non-contact, and the rumor is that he may also be out for the season.

Iowa plays a fast-paced style but it's no coincidence that, without Nicholson, Berry and Langborg, the Wildcats suffered their first Big Ten loss at home and gave up their most points in regulation play at Welsh-Ryan Arena all year. Down the stretch, Northwestern couldn’t get a stop as Iowa scored on their last five possessions.

The star tandem of Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer remains healthy, despite the two highest minutes per game averages in the conference. But Northwestern, like any team, is different when you take away some of their best supporting players, and the committee is well aware of that.

The Wildcats should get Langborg back soon, but the onus is now on them to show the committee they deserve a postseason chance over their final two regular season games and in the Big Ten Tournament.

We broke down each opportunity and its potential impact here:



