Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior wide receiver prospect Mason Pierre Antoine (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) has been impressive this off-season and Antoine is no question a name to watch from the Class of 2021 heading into the 2019 season. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I'm in Texas this week since we are on a break from our team camp getting some work in," Antoine said. "I've been able to work with wide receiver coach David Robinson who trains NFL receivers and working with him and my trainer Chris James has been a big help."

Antonie has also been focused on his tam camp this summer.

"Our team camp has been going well. It's been a big difference from going to sophomore level football to the varsity level. It's definitely a faster game but I feel that it's been an easier transition for me so far because of all the work I've put in this off season. I know that once we get into games I'll have the first game jitters but once that first play is over I'll be all good and ready for my time to shine."

Antonie has also been hitting a handful of college camps this summer.

"I camped this summer at the Northwestern Megacamp along with a one day camp at Iowa. I felt that I had good camp performances at both schools. At Northwestern I was able to talk with several college coaches including the coaches at Northwestern and also NIU. The Iowa coaches said that they want to get to know me better and that they are interested in me. The college coaches also want me to stay in touch with them and make sure i get them my early season video this fall. Also Illinois and Purdue has been showing some interest in me as well."

So does Antonie have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Clemson. Clemson just does a great job of training wide receivers and they are always strong players and technically sound."

