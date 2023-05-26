Charlie Becker will take the first official visit of his recruitment to Northwestern on June 2, fresh off winning three gold medals at Tennessee's state track meet.

Becker, who won the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and was part of the winning 4x400-meter relay at the meet, earned a scholarship offer from the Wildcats on May 5. He said he is looking forward to seeing campus for the first time next weekend.

"I'm super-excited to get up there," Becker said. "We go for an official visit on June 2 and [wide receivers coach Armon Binns] has preached about how amazing the facilities are and how much he loves it.

"As a family I think we're really looking forward to meeting not only Coach Binns but [head] Coach Fitzgerald and the offensive coordinator [Mike Bajakian]."

