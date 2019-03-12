Three-star Ohio athlete Ethan Wright took his first visit to Northwestern last weekend. He arrived on Friday and stayed overnight with a player, and by the time he wound things up on Saturday he said that he “felt at home” in Evanston.

And that was exactly the feeling he was looking for.

“Northwestern is definitely up there as a favorite,” said the Akron (Ohio) Manchester product. “They were very hospitable and I felt at home. It’s not that far from home, either.”

Wright opens up about his visit and Northwestern’s plans for him in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

