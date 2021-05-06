WildcatReport - WVU grad transfer Jeffery Pooler Jr. commits to Northwestern

Northwestern got a boost to its pass rush on Thursday afternoon with the commitment of West Virginia grad transfer Jeffery Pooler Jr.

With Northwestern losing their top two pass rushers from last season in Eku Leota and Earnest Brown IV, Pooler is a welcome addition to the Cats' defensive line room.

A 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, Pooler had his best season in a shortened 2020 season, with 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 10 starts. In four years in Morgantown, Pooler Jr. played in 28 games and totaled 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He was also named academic All-Big XII in 2019.

Pooler figures to fill into the defensive end rotation for the Wildcats, along with Adetomiwa Adebawore, Samdup Miller, Devin O'Rourke and Sean McLaughlin.

"Pooler is a solid defensive end that has only continued to improve throughout his career," Kenan Cummings of WVSports.com said. "(He) arrived to West Virginia young but has matured over time and become a solid piece to the rotation. He understands his role and plays within the defense and should be able to help the Wildcats up front."

Look for more on Pooler in the coming days from WildcatReport.