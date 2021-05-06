 WildcatReport - WVU grad transfer Jeffery Pooler Jr. commits to Northwestern
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 14:35:50 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU grad transfer Jeffery Pooler Jr. commits to Northwestern

Jeffrey Pooler Jr.
Jeffrey Pooler Jr. (WVUSports.com)
Michael Fitzpatrick • WildcatReport
WildcatReport

Northwestern got a boost to its pass rush on Thursday afternoon with the commitment of West Virginia grad transfer Jeffery Pooler Jr.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciB0YWxraW5nIHdpdGggQ29hY2ggTG9uZywgQ29hY2ggTyBh bmQgQ29hY2ggRml0emdlcmFsZCwgSeKAmXZlIGRlY2lkZWQgdG8gZmluaXNo IG9mZiBteSBjYXJlZXIgYXMgYSBOb3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4gV2lsZGNhdC4gTGV0 4oCZcyBnZXQgdG8gd29yayAhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9CMUdDYXRzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHQ2F0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZX algwNkRCcDAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mV2pYMDZEQnAwPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEplZmZlcnkgUG9vbGVyIEpSIChASmVmZmVyeVBvb2xlcjkpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVmZmVyeVBvb2xlcjkvc3Rh dHVzLzEzOTAzNjU3MDQ5Mjc1NTE0OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

With Northwestern losing their top two pass rushers from last season in Eku Leota and Earnest Brown IV, Pooler is a welcome addition to the Cats' defensive line room.

A 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, Pooler had his best season in a shortened 2020 season, with 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 10 starts. In four years in Morgantown, Pooler Jr. played in 28 games and totaled 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He was also named academic All-Big XII in 2019.

Pooler figures to fill into the defensive end rotation for the Wildcats, along with Adetomiwa Adebawore, Samdup Miller, Devin O'Rourke and Sean McLaughlin.

"Pooler is a solid defensive end that has only continued to improve throughout his career," Kenan Cummings of WVSports.com said. "(He) arrived to West Virginia young but has matured over time and become a solid piece to the rotation. He understands his role and plays within the defense and should be able to help the Wildcats up front."

Look for more on Pooler in the coming days from WildcatReport.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRod2VzdGVybi5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd3Z1LWdyYWQtdHJhbnNmZXItamVmZmVyeS1wb29sZXIt anItY29tbWl0cy10by1ub3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4iCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9ydGh3ZXN0ZXJu LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd3Z1LWdyYWQtdHJhbnNmZXItamVmZmVy eS1wb29sZXItanItY29tbWl0cy10by1ub3J0aHdlc3Rlcm4mYzU9MjAyMjcz MzEyNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=