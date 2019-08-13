@WildcatReport

You can hear the disappointment in Abdur-Rahmann Yaseen's voice over the phone. To put it simply, he sounds like a high school football player who had his senior year taken away from him.

The four-star 2020 Northwestern wide receiver commit was ruled ineligible last Friday by the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA). As a result, he won't be able to play this year for Walled Lake (Mich.) Western.

"It's devastating," said Yaseen, the No. 8 prospect in Michigan who committed to the Wildcats last Dec. 28. "Heartbreaking, I guess."

The MHSAA ruled that Yaseen had already used all four years of his high school eligibility. In eighth grade he took three high school classes that, in the MHSAA’s eyes, started the eligibility clock which expires after four years.

Yaseen had been home-schooled until he entered Western High School as a freshman in 2016. Because he took those high school classes as an eighth grader, the MHSAA classified him as a sophomore that year.

Yaseen's father, Khalid, said that the origin of the problem goes all the way back to the end of his second-grade year, when he transitioned from traditional home schooling to the online Connections Academy. The family made a registration error that placed him a year ahead of where he should have been.

The MHSAA alerted Yaseen when he was in ninth grade that "there might be issues," he said. "But I didn't realize they would take my senior season away."

There is still some hope, however, because Western is appealing the MHSAA decision for a second time. Yaseen is unsure of the timetable for the appeal, or what kind of chance he has of the decision being overturned.

There has also been a backlash against the MHSAA’s ruling on Twitter and in the media. Yaseen just turned 17 years old and never transferred. He has always maintained good grades. In essence, he is being punished for taking classes above his grade level — something that the sport’s governing body probably shouldn’t want to discourage.