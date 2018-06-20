Second in a series of position-by-position breakdowns of the 2018 Wildcats by WildcatReport's Tim Chapman.

Daily Northwestern

Aside from NU’s situation at quarterback, the offensive line is the most important group heading into 2018. For the first time in years, there is some credible optimism and, dare we say, security for this line heading into the season. Adam Cushing enters his 10th year as the O-line coach (14th year overall at NU) and has had to deal with some inconsistent play throughout his tenure. But for the first time in almost a decade, “Cush” has a veteran collection to work with. This year’s group brings the most experience in the Fitz era since 2011, starting a combined 89 games (the group of Netter, Burkett, Mulroe, and Ward started a combined 137 going into the 2011 campaign). The unit has taken much criticism the past couple years, much of it by Wildcat players and coaches – and understandably so. At the start of last season (Duke, Wisconsin and Penn State), they were an amorphous set of talent trying to find the bonds that would solidify them. But in the team’s eight-game winning streak (the longest streak in the FBS), they improved their communication, played better for longer (throughout the plays and throughout the games) and showed the type of improvement that needs to be carried into the 2018 season. This year’s group includes an All-Big Ten player, a freshman All-American, and two others with game experience. They also possess a better attitude than ever before. Still, Fitzgerald says they are “trying to find that ‘next [solid] group’”. As history has shown us, Fitzgerald makes no qualms about altering his lineup to find “the best five regardless of position.” Last year, the line went through several iterations before arriving on the five that would stay intact the rest of the year.



The good

Justin Jackson was a tremendous running back, but he still needed some semblance of an offensive line to help him pile four straight 1,000-yard seasons. Last year, the Wildcats were fifth in the conference in rushing offense (174 ypg; 4.2 yards per carry), notched the fourth-most rushing TDs (30), and gained the third-most first downs by running the ball (125 times). Though Jackson graduated, his successors in the backfield will provide enough talent to continue a positive rushing trend. This is not to say they will match The Ballcarrier’s numbers individually, but collectively they can help this front unit look pretty good. Northwestern’s O-line also did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage last year, allowing backs to get stuffed (or take a loss) on 17 percent of their run plays, which was respectably higher than the national average. The Wildcats also have an exemplary leader in Tommy Doles, their best player up front.



Areas to improve

It has been clear, the past two years that these linemen need to do a better job of winning one-on-one battles, cut down on the number of one-man breakdowns and reduce the number of sacks allowed. Playing in a zone blocking scheme, winning these man-for-man battles is imperative, especially as angles and run lanes are to be created for the bevy of backs the Wildcats will offer this year. Hand placement and proper footwork are the biggest strengths a zone-blocking team can possess, and this is an area of work the entire line will be pushing this offseason. On passing downs, the team has given up an average of nearly three sacks per game over the past four years, and that was with a mobile quarterback in Clayton Thorson in the pocket. The low point last season was giving up eight take-downs on the road against Wisconsin in a pivotal Big Ten West game. Though some may argue that Thorson’s tendency to hold onto the ball contributes to the sack statistics, but it’s still a number that must be significantly reduced. Each lineman knows their spot is not safe, which creates that “competitive depth” Fitzgerald so fondly advocates. Production will precipitate playing time, and potentially, points for the Purple. The Wildcats’ third-down conversion rate has dropped considerably over the past four years (from 56th nationally in 2014 to 63rd in ‘15 and ’16, then down to 98th last year), and that downward trend is due in part to the play of the line in these important situations. Granted, those numbers are slightly skewed, given Fitzgerald’s tendency to try and convert on fourth down, but still, a third-down movement of the sticks offers better peace of mind for all involved. Stable protection for a four-year starting QB (especially with some natural timidity that comes with a knee injury) can certainly yield great things for the offense. What’s good is that this group is very self-aware and humble as they work toward perfecting their craft. “(Fitzgerald) didn’t even have to criticize us,” tackle Blake Hance said. “We knew most of the time when we were doing things wrong.” Fitzgerald said this group is working diligently to improve, and while that is easy to believe, these guys will be the first to tell you success comes down to performance, not prophecy.



The bottom line

Fitzgerald and Cushing have been delivering this quote to the O-Line this spring: “to go somewhere you’ve never gone before, you have to do something you’ve never done before.” For the Wildcats to legitimately compete for the Big Ten West and beyond, this line will need to correct those primary deficiencies. The motto to the end of last year has been to finish, and once the group started to do just that, they got better. Communication and cohesion must take shape early on, starting with the opener on Thursday, Aug. 30 under the prime-time lights at Purdue. They must make the right calls and get to their calculated marks. Then win the one-on-one battles, finish and, collectively as a group, generate running lanes for the backs to exploit. As Tommy Doles explains, “if we do our job, they’re (the RBs) going to make somebody miss.” They also have to be sound at the tackle position. It’s something the Cats have needed for a couple of years and once they solidify that with consistency, this team will be in prime position for their playmakers to do some real damage.

Guard Tommy Doles (71) is the bell cow of the offensive line. AP Images

The first team

This is the Wildcats’ starting unit going into this fall. However, it is always subject to change as the Wildcats continue their quest to find the best five linemen, regardless of position.

LT Blake Hance, R-Sr. (34 starts; 31 at LT, 3 at LG) Though Hance has started 34 games in a Wildcat uniform, his play has been inconsistent. He went from an All-Big Ten freshman team member to maybe the weakest link on that line as a sophomore. He temporarily lost his starting spot in the beginning of last season, but Hance bounced back and, after the Wisconsin game, got much better. Fitzgerald praised him for playing the “best football of his career” toward the end of last season. He has shown he plays better with a chip on his shoulder. A note about Hance is that he sometimes plays high. In a more compact bearing, he needs to use his hands better, and at the same time develop his footwork to become a more reliable edge/second-level blocker, as well as (more importantly) a solid pass protector on Thorson’s backside. Having played tight end in high school (he was also an accomplished basketball and baseball player), Hance has the athletic skills; he just needs to improve them.

LG J.B. Butler, R-Sr. (17 starts) Butler is a bulldog, plain and simple. (Maybe he takes after his dad, who was a literal Bulldog as a basketball player at Butler). Butler’s nickname refers to the way he approaches his line play. He’s a very business-like and non-apologetic grinder who also serves as a personal protector on the punt team. The former walkon started the majority of games in 2016 and 2017 and proved he can be an effective pulling guard that can bulldoze the defense once he gains momentum. He moves his feet well and is versatile – he plays mostly at guard but can also play center. Some may refer to him as a utility man, but the staff will need him to help anchor the interior of that line (with Tommy Doles), especially as a new center is being broken in. At Joliet (Ill.) Catholic, Butler was a four-year starter who won 40 games in his high school career. His intelligence and experience, along with the previously mentioned canine quality, will be helpful as the offense blossoms.

C Jared Thomas, Jr. (3 starts at LT) Thomas opened a lot of eyes last spring and earned the starting spot for the first three games at left tackle but lost his job after ineffective performances. Thomas is a jack-of-all-trades lineman, playing all three positions. Cushing says he is competing with redshirt freshman Sam Gerak for that open spot at center, but he can also provide relief at the other positions if he doesn’t anchor a starting role. Thomas is an athlete and a winner. He won the state championship all four years he was at Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral, and he helped his basketball team to a state runner-up finish in his sophomore season. A hardwood player since the age of four, Thomas has good feet and the ability to move laterally. Continuing to parlay those talents onto the gridiron (he has only been playing football since ninth grade) will surely make him an even better player for the Cats.

RG Tommy Doles, R-Sr. (26 starts) Entering his third year as a starter, Doles is a man of strong faith and a deep appreciation for the military, so it’s apparent that he is a man of discipline, something you must have when playing on the offensive line. He is a consummate leader, unselfishly wanting to provide a service that promotes good for others as opposed to glory for himself. The most consistent player up front for the Wildcats, Doles earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore and third-team conference recognition last year. Doles is reliable, as he was the only OL to start every game at the same position last year. He has perhaps the most overall ability and technique on this line and, in the event of a mistake, he is quick to recover. Doles confirms that he’s focused this offseason to honing his technique – hand placement, footwork, and hips, specifically – in trying to take the offense to that next level.

RT Rashawn Slater, So. (12 starts) Fitzgerald had never started a true first-year on the offensive line during his first 11 years in Evanston, so for Slater to start 12 games last year was quite an achievement for the young man. Slater repaid Fitzgerald and the offensive coaching staff with a freshman All-American season for the Cats at right tackle. Though Slater can play a bit high at times, he shows strong hands and uses them well. He is a slightly better run blocker than pass blocker, but with the tenderness of Thorson’s knee this year, the latter will have to improve. He benefits from a year of playing alongside Doles, the bell cow of the line, and together they will need to control the edge for the Cats’ offense.



The competitive depth

The benefit of competition early last offseason and into the fall was a versatile variety of player repetitions. A lot of guys were “close” at the beginning of last season, according to Fitzgerald. The Wildcats examined a bevy of linemen at various spots. In doing so, a desired level of “competitive depth” was cultivated. Perhaps the most intriguing player in this group is Gerak. While redshirting last year, Gerak was groomed by Brad North, a successful NU center, and has a chance to be the first rookie to start in the middle for the Cats since Brandon Vitabile (2012-15). He won team offensive practice player of the week twice last season, more than any other lineman, and graduated defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster specifically praised Gerak after the Nebraska practice week last season. “He comes at us every day in practice”, Lanny said. “[He] brings that physical mentality that we have to have for the game. So the practices are harder than the games.” Coming out of Avon (Ohio) High School, Gerak was ranked as the No. 8 center in the nation. Film shows that Gerak is very technically sound. He has good leg drive to the whistle, punctuated with a little nastiness (he had 120 knockdowns his senior year alone). At the end of the spring, Gerak was listed as a backup at guard, but you can be sure he will get his fair share of competitive opportunities to compete for the center spot. His father, John, played guard at Penn State, followed by a stint in the NFL, and Sam credits so much of his knowledge for his craft to his patriarchal professor. Gunnar Vogel looked to be the opening day starter last year after a strong spring and fall, but Slater outplayed during the Nevada week, earned the job and never relinquished it. Another player from the talent-rich state of Ohio, Vogel had a prominent high school career, registering 107 knockdowns in his junior and senior seasons. His grandfather, Bob, played for Ohio State in the early 60s and then participated in two Super Bowls for the Baltimore Colts, so there is a legacy of success in the bloodline. Vogel will likely be a reserve at tackle, grooming for a potential starting spot when Hance graduates next season. Sophomore Nik Urban backed up Brad North at center last year and won POW honors in the Nevada week. He also earned that honor twice as a first-year in 2016. He was an accomplished wrestler in at Willoughby South in – where else? – Ohio, with more than 100 career victories. He may also see some time at guard this season, if the others mentioned solidify the top two spots at center. He suits both positions well, exhibiting good footwork and movement downfield in Mick McCall’s offense. Aside from Gerak, redshirt first-year OT Ethan Wiederkehr has conceivably the biggest upside of the group. The No. 5-ranked player in New York, he helped lead Shoreham Wading-River to a 34-2 record and three Long Island championships during his career. Named as the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year in New York his senior year, this prowess on the defensive side of the ball should translate into a technical advantage over on offense. A wildcard is Trey Klock, who came in as a grad transfer from Georgia Tech last season. He was expected to compete at either guard or tackle, but he actually found most of his playing time as superback in short-yardage/goal-line situations, where he would don the No. 49 jersey and pave the way for Jackson, Larkin or Thorson. Expect much of the same for the senior in 2018. Other members of this group who will continue to grind but likely won’t see significant time until later years include sophomores Jesse Meyler, Cam Kolwich and Jason Goosen. Incoming first-years for 2018 include guards Payne He’Bert, Sam Stovall and (preferred walkon) Willy Boatman, and tackles Wyatt Blake and Charlie Schmidt.

Other 2018 Position Previews: Quarterback

