Northwestern basketball has been on a bit of a recruiting roll lately.

The Wildcats landed a pair of 2020 commitments over the last few weeks to round out their 2020 class: three-star big man Matt Nicholson on Sept. 22 and then four-star, Rivals150 combo guard Ty Berry last Wednesday.

In between, they hosted three 2021 Rivals150 prospects from Detroit for official visits on Oct. 4-6.

One of those three, Pierre Brooks, told WildcatReport last week that he rated his visit a 10 out of 10. You can now add three-star combo guard Jaden Akins to that perfect 10 club, as well.