Jack Olsen is off to a perfect start as Northwestern's kicker this season: 4-for-4 on field goals, 13-for-13 on extra points. I thought I may have noticed a rare mistake on Saturday against Penn State, when Olsen went in for a fist bump with his teammates when they offered high fives after his first make. Olsen was quick to correct me. He wasn't out of sync; he was in the barn. That's a celebration that Olsen and teammates practice when playing the treasured Midwestern tradition of euchre, a four-person card game that's become a staple for Northwestern's special teamers. The main players are Olsen, his roommate and long snapper Will Halkyard, punter Hunter Renner, plus honorary specialist, starting linebacker and Wheaton, Ill. native Xander Mueller. The game is played in teams of two, sitting across from each other. There are five tricks to a hand. Winning three of five tricks wins the hand and a point, and 10 points wins the game. There are limitless idiosyncrasies, minutiae and house rules to boot. When a team reaches nine of the needed 10 points, they're in the barn. One of the players knits their fingers together and flips their hands upside down (see Duke Olges and Dom D'Antonio above) to form udders. HIs partner then reaches across and grabs the other's thumbs, while theatrically mooing, to "milk the cow" and let the table know they're on the cusp of winning. "Me and Halkyard play a lot," Olsen said. "So whenever we're in the barn, we do that. [This year] we carried that over to PATs and field goals. So after any kick, if you look over you'll see a bunch of guys holding their hands upside down with me walking down the line. It's just little things like that to make it fun and create the brotherhood. When asked who the best player in his apartment and on the team is, Olsen confidently declared, "I'm going to give myself both of those. Will doesn't lock in enough. He's there for the conversations. I'm there to count the cards and play to win." The bond between Halkyard and Olsen stretches beyond the euchre table. It goes all the way back to youth football. "We actually grew up playing in the BGYFL, the Bill George Youth Football League," Halkyard said. "We played each other. He played on the Wheaton Rams, I played on the Glen Ellyn Golden Eagles. So we've been playing each other since we were about 10 years old." "It's awesome," Olsen said about the connection that also gives him the opportunity to trash-talk his roommate. "I'll still, every once in a while, pull up the eighth grade, seventh grade youth football highlights. He doesn't have his highlights [on him], but I have mine saved. So it's all good plays for me and bad plays for him." It's been a long time since middle school. Now, when the good plays happen, they happen together. In Olsen's first year as starting kicker, with Halkyard in his second as the long snapper, the Wildcats converted their longest field goal, 40 yards against UTEP, since Week 2 of 2021.



Even though they grew up 20 minutes away from each other, their roads to Northwestern were very different. Halkyard became a Wildcat straight out of high school. He started snapping in sixth grade when his father, Matt, made the call that began Will's decade-long career. And he didn't exactly do it in democratic fashion. "My dad was my youth coach, that's when we started kicking field goals and he said you're the long snapper. I didn't have much choice there," Halkyard said with a laugh. "So I'd been snapping for a couple years before high school, and then one of my high school coaches actually snapped in the NFL and knew that I was pretty good at it. "I started to take it pretty seriously and [went] to national showcases and recruiting camps where I learned a lot, improved my craft and was able to get into a school that I normally wouldn't have without football." Long snapping seems straightforward. It's the same position, the same location and the same distance to the punter or holder each time. The defense can't make contact until a second after the snap. It's a key, but usually quiet, cog in the special teams unit. If a team's long snapper maintains anonymity for the whole season, that's usually a good thing. "That's something that me and my family joke about," Halkyard said with another laugh. "I like to keep my name out of the newspapers as much as possible and I'm completely okay with that. I love to help my teammates out and do whatever I can for the team." Halkyard likes to joke around, but he also gave a detailed and impressive window into how he goes about his work with Renner, the punter and holder. "Usually people don't realize on field goals that the laces are my responsibility," Halkyard said. "When the laces are supposed to be out, most people blame the holder for the laces being back or the kicker hitting the laces. "That's actually the long snapper's responsibility... Two-and-a-half revolutions is usually my sweet spot, just around eight yards [deep]. Me and Hunter [Renner] work tirelessly on that. It's great to work with him on that." The hard work has paid off, setting the table for Olsen's perfect start. "I know Will is going to give me a perfect snap every time," Olsen said. "Hunter Renner has been perfect holding. With those two guys in front of me and the other eight guys protecting up front, it's made my job pretty easy."



I think he just brings a great deal of confidence to this team and to myself...if a drive does stall out in the red zone, you're not coming up empty-handed. — Interim head coach David Braun on Jack Olsen