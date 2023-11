With a marquee Big Ten game at a historic venue, Northwestern hopes to get some recruiting mileage out of Saturday's game against Iowa at Wrigley Field.

Of the mix of prospects and commits the Wildcats will have on hand, there's one player in particular they'd like to close: Braxton Strong. The two-star defensive end from neighboring Indiana is the only invitee who is on his official visit, and he tells WildcatReport that a commitment decision "may be coming soon."

