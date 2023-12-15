2024 QB Ryan Boe commits to Northwestern
Five days before Signing Day, Northwestern has its quarterback.
Ryan Boe, from nearby Batavia, Ill., announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has decommitted from North Dakota State and committed to head coach David Braun and the Wildcats.
NDSU has a regional recruiting model, and it was Braun who first recruited Boe to the Bison. Once he got a long-term extension locked in at Northwestern, he reached back out to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller to see if he might be interested in becoming a Wildcat.
The process moved quickly from there, with Boe coming to Evanston last weekend for an official visit and making his public announcement shortly after.
Assuming Boe signs next week when the early signing period opens, Northwestern will have taken a quarterback from Illinois for the third straight season. Boe joins Lack Lausch and Aidan Gray in the quarterbacks room.
Boe is the fifth commit to NU in the last month, and their 13th overall. Northwestern's class now ranks 79th in the nation.
