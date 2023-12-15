Five days before Signing Day, Northwestern has its quarterback.

Ryan Boe, from nearby Batavia, Ill., announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has decommitted from North Dakota State and committed to head coach David Braun and the Wildcats.

NDSU has a regional recruiting model, and it was Braun who first recruited Boe to the Bison. Once he got a long-term extension locked in at Northwestern, he reached back out to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller to see if he might be interested in becoming a Wildcat.

The process moved quickly from there, with Boe coming to Evanston last weekend for an official visit and making his public announcement shortly after.