NU exceeds expectations on 3-star DL Ronald Derrick III's official visit

After breaking ground as his first Power Four offer, it's only fitting that Northwestern was three-star defensive lineman Ronald Derrick III's first official visit.

Defensive line coach Christian Smith and defensive assistant DJ Vokolek have visited Derrick for an in-home visit in Waco, Tex., but this was Derrick's first trip to Northwestern.

"You see what it's like on YouTube, but when you're in person it's even better," Derrick said. "It's not just [the views], it's the education. They're one of the top-ranked colleges in the nation, and that plays a big factor for me."

