Local connections helped make WR Keaton Reinke a Wildcat

Northwestern overcame fierce competition from Stanford and Iowa to earn a commitment from local wide receiver Keaton Reinke on Monday.
The Wildcats were able to distance themselves from the pack by capitalizing on their natural status as Reinke's in-state school and building bonds with the coaching staff.
"Their communication was phenomenal," said the three-star prospect from St. Charles (Ill.) North. "It truly feels like they really care about me... The proximity to home was also a big factor, and the academics are a main thing for my family."
Read more about Reinke in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!
MORE ON REINKE: Reinke names Top 3 coming off of Northwestern spring practice visit | Cats look to continue momentum into second official visit weekend
MORE OFFICIAL VISITOR CONTENT: Northwestern official visitors l Northwestern Class of 2026 commits l NU exceeds expectations for three-star DL Ronald Derrick III l Safety Davis Kinney is the first commit from NU's second OV weekend | Northwestern OV sets high bar for massive Texas tackle Rhett Gray