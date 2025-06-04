Premium content
Local connections helped make WR Keaton Reinke a Wildcat
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Northwestern overcame fierce competition from Stanford and Iowa to earn a commitment from local wide receiver Keaton Reinke on Monday.

The Wildcats were able to distance themselves from the pack by capitalizing on their natural status as Reinke's in-state school and building bonds with the coaching staff.

"Their communication was phenomenal," said the three-star prospect from St. Charles (Ill.) North. "It truly feels like they really care about me... The proximity to home was also a big factor, and the academics are a main thing for my family."

