OL Tristan Comer impressed by academic offerings on Northwestern OV

Northwestern hosted offensive lineman Tristan Comer for an official visit on June 3-5, the first time the Freeland (Mich.) prospect was able to see campus in person.
"I was very impressed with what Northwestern was able to do," Comer said about his mid-week trip to Evanston. "I feel like they definitely put their best foot forward."
