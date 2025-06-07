Three-star TE PJ MacFarlane can see himself at Northwestern

Official visits enable programs to put their best foot forward for recruits. Last weekend's official visitors to Northwestern enjoyed fancy meals and accommodations on the program's dime, they toured the campus and facilities, they met with players and coaches.

But the success or failure of an official visit often comes down to one thing: can the player see himself as a Wildcat, taking classes and playing for, and along with the people he met while on campus. In essence, does it feel like home?

After spending last weekend in Evanston, three-star tight end PJ MacFarlane says he can see himself at Northwestern.

"The players were all very personable and fun guys," said the Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East standout. "[I can] definitely can see me hanging out with those guys in the future."

