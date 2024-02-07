Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2024 WR Drew Wagner flips to Northwestern as a PWO over Navy offer

Drew Wagner committed to Northwestern as a PWO on Feb. 4.
Drew Wagner committed to Northwestern as a PWO on Feb. 4. (Rivals.com)
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered Drew Wagner a preferred walkon spot on Jan. 18, but the 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Wales (Wisc.) Kettle Moraine planned to stick to his commitment to Navy.

Then, he visited Evanston in person.

"When the opportunity came with Northwestern, I ended up visiting and absolutely loved it," Wagner said. "I love the staff, [head] coach David Braun came to my school the day before, so did wide receivers coach [Armon] Binns.

"After visiting, I knew that's where I wanted to be. Credit to them, they made it feel like it was home."

Read more about Wagner's recruitment and commitment in this WildcatReport premium story.

MORE ON THE CLASS OF 2024 PWOs: 2024 PWO Tracker

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement