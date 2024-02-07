2024 WR Drew Wagner flips to Northwestern as a PWO over Navy offer
Northwestern offered Drew Wagner a preferred walkon spot on Jan. 18, but the 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Wales (Wisc.) Kettle Moraine planned to stick to his commitment to Navy.
Then, he visited Evanston in person.
"When the opportunity came with Northwestern, I ended up visiting and absolutely loved it," Wagner said. "I love the staff, [head] coach David Braun came to my school the day before, so did wide receivers coach [Armon] Binns.
"After visiting, I knew that's where I wanted to be. Credit to them, they made it feel like it was home."
