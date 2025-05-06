2026 DT Djidjou Bah 'pretty excited' by offer from Northwestern

Northwestern got its offer in to three-star defensive tackle Djidjou Bah right under the wire, offering him on May 4, just before he begins his slate of official visits.

Still, after Bah got a visit from defensive line coach Christian Smith and a call from head coach David Braun, the opportunity from the Wildcats carries a lot of weight. He already arranged an official visit to NU this weekend.

"I was pretty excited," Bah said via DM. "It's always a good sign when someone from the staff comes down to see you in person."

Read more about Bah's reaction to the offer and his interest in Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!