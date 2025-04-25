2026 Texas DE Obinna Umeh appears to be an ideal fit for Northwestern

2026 edge Obinna Umeh appears to be a perfect fit for Northwestern. His profile seems tailor-made for the program.

He carries at 4.11 GPA. He goes to a small private school in Houston. He says he is looking for "the best of both worlds" in his college choice. He wants to be an investment banker and loves Northwestern's mentorship program.

That's why, even though the Wildcats were relatively late to the party, offering him on Thursday, after he had already set four official visits, they are right in the thick of things among his favorites. He's already talking to coaches about potential dates for an official visit to Evanston.

