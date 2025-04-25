Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 25, 2025
2026 Texas DE Obinna Umeh appears to be an ideal fit for Northwestern
Louie Vaccher  •  WildcatReport
Publisher
Twitter
@WildcatReport

2026 edge Obinna Umeh appears to be a perfect fit for Northwestern. His profile seems tailor-made for the program.

He carries at 4.11 GPA. He goes to a small private school in Houston. He says he is looking for "the best of both worlds" in his college choice. He wants to be an investment banker and loves Northwestern's mentorship program.

That's why, even though the Wildcats were relatively late to the party, offering him on Thursday, after he had already set four official visits, they are right in the thick of things among his favorites. He's already talking to coaches about potential dates for an official visit to Evanston.

Get to know Umeh in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In