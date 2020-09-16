WildcatReport - 25 years ago today: Miami 30 Northwestern 28

WildcatReport is looking back on each game of Northwestern's magic 1995 Big Ten championship season as part of the team's 25th anniversary celebration.





Northwestern stunned the college football world with a season-opening upset over No. 9 Notre Dame on Sept. 2. Two weeks later, on Sept. 16, the Wildcats pulled off another shocker. This time by losing to Miami (Ohio), 30-28.

As Gary Barnett said shortly afterward, "The highs are high and the lows are low."

The No. 25 Wildcats, ranked for the first time since 1971, blew a 28-7 fourth-quarter lead against the then-Redskins, who were coached by a young Randy Walker. It would turn out to be Northwestern's only loss of the season.

You've likely seen the deciding play on YouTube, or on the video player in your mind, countless times. Paul Burton was set to punt from the NU 37-yard line with less than a minute left and Northwestern clinging to a 28-27 lead. The low snap from Larry Curry, who was subbing for injured long snapper Paul Janus, skipped past Burton and rolled all the way to the NU 1-yard line. Miami took possession with 43 seconds to go and, two plays later, Chris Seitz kicked the game-winning 20-yard field goal that stuck a pin in Northwestern's brand new balloon.

Everyone remembers that snap, but there were two other botched snaps that played pivotal roles as Curry struggled replacing Janus, who went down with an injury in the first quarter.

In the first half, a bad snap enabled Miami linebacker Dee Osborne to block Burton's punt and return it 10 yards for a TD that cut NU's lead to 21-7. Then, another errant hike got away on Sam Valenzisi's 46-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Instead of possibly icing the game, the play instead went for a 17-yard loss.



