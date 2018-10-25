Northwestern is trying to put the final touches on its Class of 2019, so coaches offered three-star Georgia wide receiver Jerrod Means this week in an effort to do just that.

The Wildcats have been recruiting the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Lovejoy (Ga.) for “the last couple weeks,” as he put it. Yet he was still surprised when the school extended him a scholarship offer on Tuesday.

“I was shocked and very humbled,” he said.

Find out what elicited that reaction and where Northwestern stands in Means’ recruiting picture in this WildcatReport story for subscribers only.

Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!