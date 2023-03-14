After half a decade that felt more like half a century, Northwestern has made its return to the NCAA Tournament. After a 21-11 (12-8 Big Ten) season filled with highs and lows, the Wildcats earned the No. 7 seed in the West Region and a trip to Sacramento, Calif.

Their first-round opponent is No. 10-seed Boise State, the second-place finisher in the Mountain West with a 24-9 (13-5 Mountain West) record. The teams will tip-off at 6:35 CT (TruTV).

This matchup could produce another low-scoring, grind-it-out type of game that the Wildcats have been playing all season. Northwestern ranks 13th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Boise State is just one spot behind them at 14th. The Wildcats allow just 62.5 points per game, the Broncos 64.3. So easy baskets will be tough to come by.

Boise State has a deep starting five, but a relatively short rotation. They only play seven players more than 10 minutes per game, but their starting five all averages 10 or more points.

The Broncos are led by first-team All-Mountain West forward Tyson Degenhart who averages 14.3 points per game on 53.7/33.3/70.9 splits. He's joined by a dynamic backcourt of sharpshooter Max Rice, who shoots 41.5% from three and 85.3% from the line, and point guard Marcus Shaver, who leads the Broncos in rebounds with 6.1 per game despite being just 6-foot-2. Therein lies the rub.

The Broncos are small, really small. Their starting lineup peaks with Degenhart, Chibuzo Agbo and Naje Smith, all at 6-foot-7. They have four players on the roster who are 6-foot-10 or taller, but only one, Lukas Milner, has started this season. Milner has four starts, three to start the season and then against San Diego State on February 28, but he averages just 13.6 minutes and 3.1 points per game. The other three big men average 6.5 minutes per game or fewer.

In short (if you'll pardon the pun), there's a significant size discrepancy. Northwestern starts 6-foot-9 Robbie Beran at the four and 7-footer Matt Nicholson at center.

The Broncos may be small, but they are mighty. Their trio of 6-foot-7 forwards shoot a combined 37.4% from three, with Degenhart, their leading scorer, hitting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Boise State's philosophy is different from Penn State's Pickett-centric system that has plagued Northwestern the last few weeks, but they have the potential to wreak the same amount of havoc. Northwestern's defense has been legendary this season, but it is predicated on trapping post-ups and forcing teams to make their open threes.

The Broncos' post-ups will be rare, but their threes will be plentiful. They shot 36.5% from beyond the arc this season, good enough for 63rd in Division I. How Northwestern manages its size against Boise State will be what swings this game.

The Wildcats went to a smaller Boo Buie-Ty Berry-Chase Audige-Brooks Barnhizer-Beran lineup down the stretch against Penn State and clawed back to force overtime. Whether they try to match Boise State's smaller lineup and force the Broncos to create space against Big Ten athletes, or if they try to overwhelm the Broncos in the paint and on the glass with Beran, Nicholson and Tydus Verhoeven, will be up to head coach Chris Collins.

Northwestern may be the power conference school in this matchup, but don't let the geography or conference prestige fool you. Boise State has had a great year under head coach Leon Rice, making it to consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 1993-94. Their season has had more highs than lows.

Here are some of the Broncos big games this year in both directions: