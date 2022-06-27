 WildcatReport - After four officials, decision time drawing near for Jordan Sanford
After four officials, decision time drawing near for Jordan Sanford

Jordan Sanford took official visits to Northwestern, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Washington in June.
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Jordan Sanford certainly made the most out of the month of June.

The four-star defensive back from Arlington (Texas) Timberview took four official visits this month, one each weekend. He took trips to Northwestern, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and, this past weekend, Washington. All on the programs' dimes.

But now, the free flights, hotels and meals are over. Sanford says it's time for him to make a decision -- though he says that there are more than four schools in the mix for his commitment.

