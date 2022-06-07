Northwestern's players make an impact on official visitor Jordan Sanford

Three-star defensive back Jordan Sanford had several expectations going into his first official visit, to Northwestern, last weekend.

He expected to tour the facilities. He anticipated meeting and watching film with coaches. He figured to be impressed with the program's new Walter Athletic Center.

But he didn't think he'd spend as much time with Northwestern's players as he did. Ironically, that turned out to be the highlight of the entire experience for the 2023 prospect from Arlington (Texas) Timberview.

Sanford found out first-hand why head coach Pat Fitzgerald says his players are his best recruiters.