@WildcatReport

Dear Drs. Schill and Gragg:

Are you guys on Twitter? If so, you might want to take a look. The Northwestern football program is being dragged through the mud right now, with updates coming from media outlets seemingly every hour, on the hour.

And we haven’t heard from either of you, the president and athletic director of the university, respectively, for more than 36 hours.

We haven’t heard from Gragg at all since a formulaic pair of sentences in the university's original statement on Friday. The last time we heard from Schill was at 11 p.m. Central time on Saturday night, when he asked for a do-over for his two-week suspension of head coach Pat Fitzgerald that he handed down just the day before.

At this point, my advice to both of you would be to release the hazing investigation report as soon as possible. Redact names to protect identities and get approval from your lawyers.

Are you concerned that potentially damaging things are in the report? It doesn’t matter. Eventually, it’s all going to come out anyway. Ask yourself if you want to put it out there, or if you want the media to put it out there. Because it’s getting out there.

If you release the report, you will control the narrative. At least initially.

Put Maggie Hickey, the former Illinois inspector general who led the investigation and maybe the last person involved with this investigation with a shred of credibility, in front of a microphone to explain her findings. Then you two can sit on either side of her.

She can explain how the “complainant’s claims were largely supported by the evidence gathered during the investigation”, but at the same time they “did not uncover evidence pointing to specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach.”

Schill can explain how, in light of the allegations detailed in The Daily Northwestern story on Saturday, a two-week vacation in the middle of July was an appropriate punishment for Fitzgerald. Then, he can go on to outline the reasons he decided that he “erred” the very next day – only after The Daily’s story came out – and opened the door to further punishment.