This is a timeline of the events over the last two days including university statements, published articles, tweets and more:

There have been a whirlwind of developments since Northwestern announced the conclusion of an investigation into hazing within its football program, and the two-week suspension of Pat Fitzgerald.

July 7: Northwestern announces Pat Fitzgerald's two-week, unpaid suspension and actions they plan to take to prevent hazing following the investigation's results. The full results are not released in order to protect confidentiality, but an executive summary of its findings are published. From the executive summary:

"The investigation team determined that the complainant’s claims were largely supported by the evidence gathered during the investigation, including separate and consistent first-person accounts from current and former players. While the investigation did not uncover evidence pointing to specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach, participation in or knowledge of the hazing activities was widespread across football players."

July 8 at 12:43 p.m.: The Daily Northwestern publishes a story with allegations from a former Northwestern football describing a program culture of hazing and sexual abuse. The allegations were confirmed by a second player, and Pat Fitzgerald "may have known that hazing took place."

It was alleged that players would be identified for hazing using a clapping signal called a "Shrek clap", and that Fitzgerald would use the clap to signal to players that someone needed to be "run", a practice that involved "[being] restrained by a group of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in various “Purge-like” masks, who would then begin “dry-humping” the victim in a dark locker room."

In a once-a-year tradition dubbed “the carwash,” the first player said that some players would stand naked at the entrance to the showers and spin around, forcing those entering the showers to “basically (rub) up against a bare-naked man.” Upon entering the showers, the player alleged that players set up a hose they connected to the shower to spray people.

“It’s extremely painful,” the player said.

July 8 at 4:45 p.m.: WildcatReport publishes a story where a football staff member -- not a player or coach -- corroborates the allegations made in the Daily Northwestern's article earlier in the day. The source said the practice "wasn't a secret" and that it would be surprising if Fitzgerald was unaware.

July 8 at 8:16 p.m.: ESPN's Adam Rittenberg shares a statement from "the ENTIRE Northwestern football team" in support of Pat Fitzgerald. The statement says that the team "[DOES] NOT tolerate hazing" and that allegations brought forward against the team have been "exaggerated and twisted into lies". They continued to say that Fitzgerald was not involved in any of the alleged incidents, and had no knowledge of them until they were brought to him in process of the investigation.

It is unclear which players wrote the statement, or how the team was surveyed to gain approval from all 82 listed players on roster to sign as a collective.

July 8 after 8:16 p.m.: Many former and current players come forward on Twitter to voice support for Pat Fitzgerald and his character. The list included quarterback Ryan Hilinski, former LB Paddy Fisher, former WR and current graduate assistant Riley Lees, and many more.

July 8 at 11:08 p.m.: President Michael Schill publishes and emails a message to the student body regarding the investigation. The report signals that Schill has reconsidered his initial punishment of a two-week, unpaid suspension and that further discipline of Fitzgerald and the football program may be coming:

"After reviewing the report, I assessed a two-week suspension for Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, which went into effect immediately. However, upon reflection, I believe I may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald.

The confidential report concluded that while there was corroborating evidence that hazing had occurred, there was no direct evidence that Coach Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing. In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known."

July 9 at 11:37 a.m.: ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweets confirmation of details originally reported by the Daily Northwestern after a conversation with the player who came forward. Rittenberg confirms, but does not share, the existence of a screenshot of a whiteboard with "SHREK'S LIST" and several bulleted items, including "naked slingshot" and "naked bear crawl".

July 9 at 6:00 p.m.: Summer editor-in-chief of the Daily Northwestern Nicole Markus tweets that she has spoken with a former Northwestern offensive lineman who experienced hazing and racism. The lineman also confirmed that "the carwash" existed during his tenure.

July 9 at 8:15 p.m.: WildcatReport publishes a story summarizing the events of the weekend, including confirmation from multiple staffers that the hazing practices of "running" and "car washes" took place. They could not confirm that Pat Fitzgerald or other coaches were aware of the hazing.

July 9 at 8:49 p.m: ESPN publishes a story by Adam Rittenberg quoting the whistleblower directly leveling allegations that Fitzgerald knew about the hazing and did nothing, or was negligent in not knowing.

The story continues, quoting an anonymous 2022 player saying the whistleblower's plan is to take down Fitzgerald.

"He just kept emphasizing, 'Yeah, it'll be OK, I'm just trying to get Coach Fitz fired,'" the current player told ESPN. "I don't think he ever acknowledged what he's saying is not true. It was just like, 'I might embellish or exaggerate to get Coach Fitz fired.' He said his sole goal was to see Coach Fitz rot in jail.

"The truth is none of that stuff happened in our locker room."

A third player is quoted in the story about events, such as naked pull ups, that took place at Camp Kenosha that made them uncomfortable

"Did I feel comfortable? Not really. But did I feel like I had a choice? No," the other former player said. "Some people thought it was fun, while other people thought it wasn't a cool experience. It was very traumatic. In that sense, it does point to a culture because there's a fine line as it pertains, is this team bonding, teambuilding, or is this hazing?"

The whistleblower also made allegations that position coaches were negligent in learning about or stopping the hazing.

"The player also said Northwestern's assistant coaches were negligent about the hazing. He said he witnessed several instances in which his position coach was asked about "Shrek," only for the coach "put his hands up in the air and say, 'Stop talking. I don't want to know anything about it.'"

The current player told Rittenberg that he did not recall "Shrek" coming up in any meetings.

This story will be updated as further developments occur.