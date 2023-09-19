Anto Saka is off to a strong start as Northwestern's sacks leader
Sophomore defensive end Anto Saka became Northwestern's sacks leader last Saturday at Duke, getting to the quarterback for the second time in three games.
He became the first player to sack Blue Devils' star signal caller Riley Leonard, and has continued to cement himself as a pass rushing threat through the first quarter of the season.
Interim head coach David Braun sang Saka's praises at Monday's press conference and can't wait to see how the defensive end continues to develop.
"That young man can rush the passer," Braun said. "There's no doubt about that. We talk about knowing your role within this program and owning your role but not being satisfied with it.
"None of us want Anto to be satisfied being a third-and-long specialist or a pass-rushing specialist. We want him to continue to strive to be an every-down guy that becomes unblockable in this league."
The first thing that stands out about Saka is his humility. After his first season in Evanston was spent mostly on the sidelines, Braun and the Northwestern coaching staff have cut him loose as a pass rusher in his second season, and it has paid dividends.
Even after all his hard work and impressive physical gifts, he immediately gave credit for his performance this season to his teammates and coaches at practice.
"What went into my process was the offensive scout [team] giving us a great look on how they would pass set, and their keys on whether or not it would be run or pass, to get me off the ball faster," Saka said. "It really goes out to our scout O-line.
"As far as what it means to be the current sack leader, I haven't really thought about it too much. I'm just trying to keep doing my part as the weeks go on."
Saka, who came to Northwestern as a four-star prospect from Towson, Md., barely saw the field as a freshman but has flourished in his role this season.
"It was just sitting back and watching the guys ahead of me and how they were doing things," he said on what changed year-to-year. "Whether it was off the field or on the field, [I watched] their mentality and their preparation.
"I started taking bits and pieces from them and started piecing things together. Hopefully, I keep piecing together more and more to help this team move in the right direction."
That progression was something Braun picked up on when he walked in the door in January.
"A few days after I arrived as I watched his film and started to wrap my head around the skill set that he possesses, it was like 'Hey bud, in terms of your role, let's start off with being someone that can have a huge impact on the quarterback,'" Braun said. "He's shown the ability to do that and I'm excited for him to push that element of his game while also being a more consistent first- and second-down guy for us, as well."
Hearing that encouragement and expectation from Braun meant a great deal to Saka.
"Well since he's got here he's been a great coach, the people's coach," Saka said. "He came in and sat down with me in our first conversation together and he was talking about how excited he was to coach me and the potential he sees in me.
"That means the world to me to have my coach behind me and wanting to push me to be my best and work with me to the best. He's great."
Even with his name towards the top of the stat sheet, Saka's work towards becoming an every-down defensive end while retaining his prowess as a pass rusher is ongoing.
"That comes with honing in on my fundamentals: striking, getting off the ball and being stronger at the point of attack," Saka said. "It's also just honing in my pass-rushing skills, working with my hands every day and watching film, studying to see how the O-linemen set and keys to give me a better edge."
It's not a short list but Saka has the mentality to match the high standard and expectations he sets for himself.
"Any extra work I can get after practice, there's never enough," he said. "Whether that's working with your hands, working on your get-off or whatever, it's the little stuff after practice that makes a difference."
One area where Saka and the defense want to make a difference is on the opening drive against Minnesota this week. The Wildcats have allowed opening drive touchdowns in each of their first three games this season and want to nip that streak in the bud.
"It's about starting fast and that's a key point for us this week," Saka said. "It's about honing in on what we have to do. Honing in our game plan and our routine so we can go out and get the win against Minnesota."
Saka's drive and work ethic are apparent and they're starting to show on the field. He's one of Northwestern's best young players and had the opportunity to take his talents elsewhere.
When the transfer window opened after Pat Fitzgerald's firing on July 10, four of the players to leave were highly ranked freshman recruits. Saka would have been the only sophomore to leave, but there were certainly opportunities for him out there.
He chose to stay with the Wildcats.
"It was believing in the coaching staff here, what they can do for me and their character as well," Saka said on what led to his decision. "They told me that they believe I have a lot of potential and they can get me better. It seems like they're holding true. I see it in them and I'm making all this improvement now.
"I trusted them and they trusted me, so let's keep it going."