Sophomore defensive end Anto Saka became Northwestern's sacks leader last Saturday at Duke, getting to the quarterback for the second time in three games. He became the first player to sack Blue Devils' star signal caller Riley Leonard, and has continued to cement himself as a pass rushing threat through the first quarter of the season. Interim head coach David Braun sang Saka's praises at Monday's press conference and can't wait to see how the defensive end continues to develop. "That young man can rush the passer," Braun said. "There's no doubt about that. We talk about knowing your role within this program and owning your role but not being satisfied with it. "None of us want Anto to be satisfied being a third-and-long specialist or a pass-rushing specialist. We want him to continue to strive to be an every-down guy that becomes unblockable in this league."

The first thing that stands out about Saka is his humility. After his first season in Evanston was spent mostly on the sidelines, Braun and the Northwestern coaching staff have cut him loose as a pass rusher in his second season, and it has paid dividends. Even after all his hard work and impressive physical gifts, he immediately gave credit for his performance this season to his teammates and coaches at practice. "What went into my process was the offensive scout [team] giving us a great look on how they would pass set, and their keys on whether or not it would be run or pass, to get me off the ball faster," Saka said. "It really goes out to our scout O-line. "As far as what it means to be the current sack leader, I haven't really thought about it too much. I'm just trying to keep doing my part as the weeks go on." Saka, who came to Northwestern as a four-star prospect from Towson, Md., barely saw the field as a freshman but has flourished in his role this season. "It was just sitting back and watching the guys ahead of me and how they were doing things," he said on what changed year-to-year. "Whether it was off the field or on the field, [I watched] their mentality and their preparation. "I started taking bits and pieces from them and started piecing things together. Hopefully, I keep piecing together more and more to help this team move in the right direction." That progression was something Braun picked up on when he walked in the door in January. "A few days after I arrived as I watched his film and started to wrap my head around the skill set that he possesses, it was like 'Hey bud, in terms of your role, let's start off with being someone that can have a huge impact on the quarterback,'" Braun said. "He's shown the ability to do that and I'm excited for him to push that element of his game while also being a more consistent first- and second-down guy for us, as well."

Saka's first sack of the season came in Northwestern's home opener vs. UTEP. (Northwestern Athletics)