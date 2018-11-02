With the renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena opening on Friday night and No. 3 Notre Dame coming into Ryan Field on Saturday, there will be a lot of attention on Northwestern this weekend. Some of the guys in the stands are going to draw attention, too.

The Wildcat basketball team will be rolling out the purple carpet for a quartet of Top 100 players this weekend, including the No. 1 player in the nation for 2021, five-star forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. In addition to Baldwin, there will two other Top 30 2021 prospects, and the No. 64 player for 2020.

Find out who is on the guest list in this WildcatReport premium story.



