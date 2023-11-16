@WildcatReport

Like Northwestern's David Braun, Purdue's Ryan Walters in his first year as head coach in West Lafayette. But Walters and the Boilermakers haven't had the unexpected success that Braun and the Wildcats have enjoyed this season.

The Boilermakers, coming off of a Big Ten West championship last season, are 3-7 (2-5 Big Ten). They lost four straight games, scoring less than 14 points each time, before turning the tables and routing Minnesota, 49-30, last week.

Was that offensive eruption an aberration or a trend for the Boilers? We talked to Travis Miller, the publisher of BoilerUpload.com, to get the inside scoop on Purdue, which has won two in a row and three of the last four against the Wildcats.

