WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Dunsmore is Northwestern's top tight end

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995 revitalized the program. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player during that span at each position.

We thought that the battle for best tight end might have been a tight race. But just as he did in the 2010 Outback Bowl, Drake Dunsmore broke through the competition and outran everyone to the end zone.

Dunsmore won more than two-thirds of the vote to easily win the title of best Northwestern tight end -- or superback -- over the last 25 years. He took a commanding 67.9% of the ballots.

Fan favorite Danny Vitale came in second with 27.4% of the votes, while Garrett Dickerson and Cameron Green combined for less than 5% to finish third and fourth, respectively.

Really, the outcome shouldn't be a surprise, though we thought Vitale would have garnered more votes than he did.

After all, Dunsmore virtually owns all of the major tight end receiving records at Northwestern. He has the school marks for catches (143), receiving yards (1,567) and touchdowns (14), as well as the single-season records for receiving yards (522) and TDs (6), in 2011.

Not bad for a two-star 2007 prospect out of Kansas, of all places.