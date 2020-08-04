WildcatReport - Best in 25 Years Series: Strief is Northwestern's top tackle

It's been 25 years since Northwestern's magical run to the Rose Bowl in 1995 revitalized the program. WildcatReport is celebrating that Silver Anniversary by finding out who's been the best player during that span at each position.

As he often did on the field, Zach Strief pancaked his competition.

The All-American and Wildcat Hall of Famer received a whopping 75% of the vote to claim the title of the best Northwestern tackle over the last 25 years. It wasn't even close.

Trai Essex, who, like Strief, enjoyed a long NFL career after leaving Evanston, finished as the runner-up with 12.5% of the votes. Current left tackle Rashawn Slater was next with 8.3%, while Al Netter and Brian Kardos wound up fourth and fifth, respectively.

How dominant was Strief's victory? Only D'Wayne Bates, who got 85.7% of the votes for best wide receiver, received a larger share of the tally than Strief in the Best in 25 Years Series so far.

Strief was a Football Writers Association of America All-America pick as a senior in 2005, so his name adorns the facing of the second deck on the West side of Ryan Field. He was also the only two-time, second-team All-Big Ten pick among the choices.